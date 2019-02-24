Comparison of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen Inc. 130.31M 37.18 146.60M -0.88 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 451.24M 15.88 21.11M 0.07 1243.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of FibroGen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of FibroGen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen Inc. -112.50% -26% -14.8% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 4.68% 2.5% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen Inc. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FibroGen Inc. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. FibroGen Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for FibroGen Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

FibroGen Inc.’s upside potential is 32.11% at a $75.33 consensus price target. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 54.06% and its consensus price target is $121.57. The information presented earlier suggests that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than FibroGen Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of FibroGen Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FibroGen Inc. -9.96% -9.8% -33.38% -31.93% -13.72% -17.64% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.79% -20.91% -27.61% -13.46% 18.36% 10.59%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.