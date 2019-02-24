Comparison of First American Financial Corporation (FAF) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First American Financial Corporation 5.75B 1.00 474.50M 4.33 10.38 State Auto Financial Corporation 1.28B 1.16 12.80M 1.58 21.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First American Financial Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than First American Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First American Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First American Financial Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First American Financial Corporation 8.25% 17% 6% State Auto Financial Corporation 1.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

First American Financial Corporation’s 0.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, State Auto Financial Corporation has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First American Financial Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $1.6 per share and 3.14% dividend yield. Meanhile, State Auto Financial Corporation’s yearly dividend is $0.4 per share and 1.16% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First American Financial Corporation and State Auto Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First American Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$58 is First American Financial Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.5% of First American Financial Corporation shares and 96.1% of State Auto Financial Corporation shares. First American Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 60.3% of State Auto Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First American Financial Corporation -7.01% -3.52% -20.52% -14.38% -19.13% -19.81% State Auto Financial Corporation -2.3% 1.65% 13.34% 7.16% 18.53% 17.43%

For the past year First American Financial Corporation has -19.81% weaker performance while State Auto Financial Corporation has 17.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors First American Financial Corporation beats State Auto Financial Corporation.