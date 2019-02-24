Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Pain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Pain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|N/A
|0.00
|29.41M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Pain Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|8.30M
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Pain Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and Pain Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-7.8%
|-6.5%
|Pain Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-68.4%
|-63.1%
Volatility & Risk
Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pain Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 17.2 while its Current Ratio is 17.2. Meanwhile, Pain Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24 while its Quick Ratio is 24. Pain Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forward Pharma A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 18.8% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Pain Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Pain Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-7.27%
|-40.35%
|-68.13%
|-63.31%
|-75%
|-72.28%
|Pain Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.35%
|-7.56%
|13.67%
|-89.27%
|-73.17%
|-72.5%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller decline than Pain Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Pain Therapeutics Inc.
Pain Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for treating nervous system in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone for pain relief. It also develops FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; and PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and other neurological disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.