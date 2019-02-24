Comparison of Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Pain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE)

This is a contrast between Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Pain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00 Pain Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.30M -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forward Pharma A/S and Pain Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forward Pharma A/S and Pain Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Pain Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -63.1%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pain Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S is 17.2 while its Current Ratio is 17.2. Meanwhile, Pain Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24 while its Quick Ratio is 24. Pain Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forward Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of Forward Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.2% of Pain Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Pain Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28% Pain Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.56% 13.67% -89.27% -73.17% -72.5%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has smaller decline than Pain Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Pain Therapeutics Inc.

Pain Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for treating nervous system in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone for pain relief. It also develops FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; and PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and other neurological disorders. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.