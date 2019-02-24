Comparison of Inseego Corp. (INSG) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Both Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego Corp. 192.95M 2.17 7.69M -0.17 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 176.22M 2.19 13.49M 0.32 34.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Inseego Corp. and AudioCodes Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Inseego Corp. and AudioCodes Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego Corp. -3.99% 16% -5.1% AudioCodes Ltd. 7.66% 10.6% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Inseego Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, AudioCodes Ltd.’s 77.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Inseego Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AudioCodes Ltd. are 2 and 1.6 respectively. AudioCodes Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inseego Corp.

Dividends

AudioCodes Ltd. has an annual dividend pay of $0.31 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.4%. Inseego Corp. does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Inseego Corp. and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 58.8% and 25.5% respectively. 23% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inseego Corp. 1.08% 1.62% -2.59% 88% 114.86% 133.54% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.19% -12.34% -0.83% 47.95% 52.54% 46.74%

For the past year Inseego Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

AudioCodes Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.