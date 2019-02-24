Comparison of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 4.36M 1.56 40.69M -5.21 0.00 Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.30 34.66M -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jaguar Health Inc. and Curis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. -933.26% -260% -87.4% Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Jaguar Health Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Curis Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Curis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 30.6% respectively. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.39%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.27% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -27.15% -32.39% -50.32% -81.37% -82.69% -84.37% Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.