Comparison of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 58.09M 2.44 34.70M -1.07 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 5.93M -4.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -59.73% -28.4% -13.1% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84.5% -77.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jounce Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.1% and 12.2% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -10.19% -29.07% -46.04% -46.63% -73.2% -69.57% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -38.43% -69% -73.4% -78.86% -81.87% -86.43%

For the past year Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.