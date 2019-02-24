Comparison of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Both Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keysight Technologies Inc. 3.88B 3.99 165.00M -0.69 0.00 MTS Systems Corporation N/A 1.24 N/A 1.88 24.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keysight Technologies Inc. 4.25% 4.1% 1.7% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 13% 5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. MTS Systems Corporation has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival MTS Systems Corporation is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Keysight Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MTS Systems Corporation.

Dividends

On the other side MTS Systems Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.2 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.21%. No dividend is paid out by Keysight Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Keysight Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Keysight Technologies Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 MTS Systems Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$88 is Keysight Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 6.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Keysight Technologies Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 0%. Keysight Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MTS Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Keysight Technologies Inc. -3.57% -1.75% -9.8% -3.37% 39.54% 43.29% MTS Systems Corporation -9.99% -5.2% -14.16% -14.79% -17.01% -13.76%

For the past year Keysight Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while MTS Systems Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Keysight Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors MTS Systems Corporation.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries in the United States and internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions. The companyÂ’s Electronic Industrial Solutions Group segment offers design tools; design verification solutions; and general purpose test and measurement products, such as digital multi-meters, function generators, waveform synthesizers, counters, data acquisition products, audio analyzers, LCR Meters, thermal imaging solutions, low-cost USB modular units, precision source measurement units, ultra-high precision device current analyzers, test executive software platforms, and a range of power supplies. This segment also offers comprehensive manufacturing systems, such as printed-circuit-board-assembly testers and IC parametric testers; and material analysis products that include atomic-force and scanning-electron microscopy products. Its Services Solutions Group segment provides repair, calibration, and consulting services; and remarkets used Keysight equipment, as well as asset tracking, servicing, and utilization requirements throughout the product life cycle. The company also offers start-up assistance, instrument productivity, and application services, as well as customization and optimization services. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, manufacturerÂ’s representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.