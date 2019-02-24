Comparison of Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO) and Evogene Ltd. (:)

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Evogene Ltd. (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 144.80M 49.84 62.98M -2.08 0.00 Evogene Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Loxo Oncology Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Evogene Ltd. (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. -43.49% -16.4% -8.7% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Evogene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Evogene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Loxo Oncology Inc.’s downside potential is -11.50% at a $207.67 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Evogene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 7.3% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. -3.59% -23.23% -18.07% -24.66% 70.01% 60.82% Evogene Ltd. -9.73% -9.38% -13.43% -19.44% -45.02% -24.43%

For the past year Loxo Oncology Inc. has 60.82% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -24.43% weaker performance.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.