Comparison of Masimo Corporation (MASI) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 850.96M 8.03 145.70M 4.04 26.78 IsoRay Inc. 6.64M 3.91 6.62M -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Masimo Corporation and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 17.12% 18.2% 14.9% IsoRay Inc. -99.70% -87.2% -69.3%

Risk & Volatility

Masimo Corporation has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IsoRay Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.1 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation. Its rival IsoRay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.6 respectively. IsoRay Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Masimo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Masimo Corporation and IsoRay Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$135.6 is Masimo Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Masimo Corporation and IsoRay Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 8.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.5% of Masimo Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.4% are IsoRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation -2.06% -7.99% -8.36% 6.93% 26.46% 27.54% IsoRay Inc. -2.06% -15.84% -23.57% -10.89% -1.27% 1.43%

For the past year Masimo Corporation was more bullish than IsoRay Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Masimo Corporation beats IsoRay Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.