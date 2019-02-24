Comparison of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 9.42M 20.16 30.57M -1.13 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 515.35 10.62M -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. -324.52% -38.6% -29.9% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Molecular Templates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 53.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.37% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -15.73% -15.07% -3.98% -27.3% -38.53% -56.69% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.