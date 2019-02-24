Comparison of Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

As Regional – Pacific Banks companies, Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp Inc. 93.07M 2.91 20.00M 2.59 12.62 Plumas Bancorp 40.97M 3.12 13.99M 2.49 9.32

Table 1 demonstrates Northrim BanCorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Plumas Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Northrim BanCorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Northrim BanCorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp Inc. 21.49% 7.8% 1% Plumas Bancorp 34.15% 19.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Plumas Bancorp has a 0.11 beta and it is 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1.02 per share with a dividend yield of 2.58% is the annual dividend that Northrim BanCorp Inc. pay. Meanwhile, Plumas Bancorp’s annual dividend is $0.36 per share and it also boasts of a 1.47% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northrim BanCorp Inc. and Plumas Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 20.7%. 1% are Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Plumas Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Northrim BanCorp Inc. -10.47% -15.5% -26.79% -16.5% -10.79% -3.55% Plumas Bancorp -0.26% -12.69% -8.88% -16.43% 4.22% -0.04%

For the past year Northrim BanCorp Inc. was more bearish than Plumas Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats Plumas Bancorp.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.