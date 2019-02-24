Comparison of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 256.43M 7.36 78.48M -1.70 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 19.36M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. -30.60% -32.7% -13.6% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -162%

Volatility and Risk

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.26 beta, while its volatility is 126.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48.5, with potential upside of 47.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 4.3%. About 3.31% of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.65% are ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. -2.82% -5.5% -26.52% -9.04% 106.09% 106.95% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.11% -19.39% -42.37% -69.69% -86.85% -84.37%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.