Comparison of Red Hat Inc. (RHT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Both Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat Inc. 3.26B 9.93 279.29M 2.23 79.51 Progress Software Corporation 397.16M 4.31 63.49M 1.29 26.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Red Hat Inc. and Progress Software Corporation. Progress Software Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Red Hat Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Red Hat Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Red Hat Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat Inc. 8.57% 20.5% 5.7% Progress Software Corporation 15.99% 18.4% 9.2%

Risk and Volatility

Red Hat Inc.’s 0.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 35.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s 9.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Red Hat Inc. Its rival Progress Software Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Red Hat Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Dividends

On the other side, $0.57 per share with a dividend yield of 1.52% for Progress Software Corporation. No dividend is paid out for Red Hat Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Red Hat Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat Inc. 0 8 2 2.20 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$181.9 is Red Hat Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Red Hat Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 97.4% respectively. About 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Red Hat Inc. -0.87% 1.94% 18.18% 3.98% 42.97% 47.38% Progress Software Corporation -1.71% 4.07% -16.38% -11.5% -16.18% -18.82%

For the past year Red Hat Inc. had bullish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors Progress Software Corporation.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.