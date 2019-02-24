Comparison of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 531.18M 2.55 93.21M 3.87 11.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8% Cambrex Corporation 17.55% 21.7% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cambrex Corporation’s 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 4.5 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Cambrex Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 6.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.2% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78% Cambrex Corporation -7.02% -21.26% -32.26% -2.69% -9.52% -7.35%

For the past year Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.