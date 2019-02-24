Comparison of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 13.83M 3.67 10.49M 0.23 4.47 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 32.04M 11.64 30.68M 0.66 9.53

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Permian Basin Royalty Trust. Permian Basin Royalty Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is presently more affordable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 75.85% 23.2% 23.2% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.76% 0% 736.1%

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.21 per share which is subject to 20.29% dividend yield. On the other side Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share. It’s dividend yield is 8.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Permian Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 11.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -4.67% -17.07% -26.09% -43.02% -5.56% 19.83% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -7.52% -16.62% -24.64% -31.33% -32.22% -29.31%

For the past year SandRidge Mississippian Trust II had bullish trend while Permian Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats on 13 of the 14 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.