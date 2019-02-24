Compass Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $343,952; Stock Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Declined, Madrona Financial Services Has Upped Stake by $376,884

Madrona Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madrona Financial Services Llc bought 3,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,697 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 16,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madrona Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Compass Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compass Capital Management Inc bought 4,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 324,954 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.05M, up from 320,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 115,511 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 93,739 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beacon Capital Management Inc holds 11,000 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank invested 1.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Donaldson Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% or 14,810 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,265 shares. Crossvault Limited Co reported 0.13% stake. Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,381 shares. Valley Natl Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,722 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 6.70 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Park Natl Oh has invested 1.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 8.50 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 94,190 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 53 insider sales for $352.98 million activity. Shares for $99,828 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $9.54 million were sold by Bishop Steven D. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. 6,245 shares valued at $580,401 were sold by TASTAD CAROLYN M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $1.01M was made by Coombe Gary A on Friday, November 9.

Compass Capital Management Inc, which manages about $763.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,920 shares to 132,881 shares, valued at $32.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 312,346 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M. Another trade for 59,162 shares valued at $6.43 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palestra Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 7.67% or 1.45 million shares. Goelzer has 1.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 102,862 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Com. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.43% or 57,505 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 7.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Finemark Bancorporation And has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 251,252 were reported by Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa. Bath Savings Tru Co accumulated 48,194 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 3.47% or 102,653 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.83% or 212,398 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 16.08 million shares.

