Concourse Capital Management Has Lifted Rubicon Proj (Call) (RUBI) Stake by $645,000; As Western Un Co (WU) Market Valuation Declined, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 83.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.78 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $224.43M, up from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 4.19M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position

Concourse Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (Call) (RUBI) by 116.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concourse Capital Management Llc bought 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concourse Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.90% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.33 million shares traded or 255.59% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 141.38% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 141.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shufro Rose And Communication Lc, a New York-based fund reported 275,000 shares. Us Bancorp De has 57,509 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 14,758 shares. Amica Mutual Company owns 15,134 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Becker Mgmt owns 91,057 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 211,054 shares. Raymond James Assocs owns 1.95 million shares. 76,500 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 57,822 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 210,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 99,840 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 331,662 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc owns 2,123 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. On Tuesday, December 11 Tsai Caroline sold $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 2,440 shares. Shares for $339,381 were sold by MENDOZA ROBERTO G. Agrawal Rajesh K. also sold $402,809 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares. HOLDEN BETSY D sold $158,551 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Thursday, December 13. $41,369 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Rhodes Sheri on Wednesday, November 14.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 22,249 shares to 50,567 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 20,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,393 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Concourse Capital Management Llc, which manages about $220.65M and $171.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 20,810 shares to 149,626 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co by 40,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,478 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).