Contrasting of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 24.93M 8.09 60.69M -1.42 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 56.96M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. -243.44% -159.4% -57.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.3 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. Its rival Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ADMA Biologics Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 129.89% at a $10 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.9% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -15.56% -22.74% -31.33% -4.09% 64.21% 38.63% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.69% -3.33% -26.49% 0% 0% -49.57%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 38.63% stronger performance while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -49.57% weaker performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.