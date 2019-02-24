Contrasting of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.00M 116.13 71.76M -1.04 0.00 Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 59.88M -2.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -3,588.00% -32.7% -30.8% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.72 beta. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 135.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.1% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.5% of Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Zafgen Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 2.51% -0.27% -45.07% -40.65% 13.23% 5.14% Zafgen Inc. 1.79% -49.46% -46.73% -21.8% 33.25% 11.04%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has weaker performance than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.