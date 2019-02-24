Contrasting of Ameren Corporation (AEE) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

We are contrasting Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Huaneng Power International Inc. (NYSE:HNP) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 6.29B 2.81 815.00M 3.43 20.61 Huaneng Power International Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.15 21.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ameren Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ameren Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 12.96% 9.3% 2.6% Huaneng Power International Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ameren Corporation’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s beta is 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ameren Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Huaneng Power International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Ameren Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Huaneng Power International Inc.

Dividends

Ameren Corporation pays out a $1.85 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 2.6% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Huaneng Power International Inc. is 0.06% while its annual dividend payout is $0.01 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ameren Corporation and Huaneng Power International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Huaneng Power International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$69.6 is Ameren Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.7% of Ameren Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ameren Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.05% 7.07% 7.3% 26.83% 12.83% 19.87% Huaneng Power International Inc. -0.83% 5.98% 0.16% -14.24% 0.97% -0.04%

For the past year Ameren Corporation has 19.87% stronger performance while Huaneng Power International Inc. has -0.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 12 of the 14 factors Huaneng Power International Inc.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.