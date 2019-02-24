Contrasting of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 10.20M 5.10 26.05M -4.19 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.63M 59.48 353.46M -5.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -255.39% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,020.68% -136.3% -69.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.82 beta means Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s volatility is 82.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 104.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $31, which is potential -0.03% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 0%. 37.02% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -18.72% -26.59% -36.18% -40.16% -40.65% -36.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.39% 9.6% -24.91% -51.31% -60.37% -57.09%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.