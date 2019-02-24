Contrasting of argenx SE (ARGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE N/A 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 73.33M 34.91 340.12M -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -463.82% -73.6% -43%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.67, with potential upside of 41.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.2% of argenx SE shares and 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 3.38% 0.14% 13.31% 0.68% 229.08% 58.44% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -3.89% -7.01% -11.58% -30.83% -17.72% -26.27%

For the past year argenx SE has 58.44% stronger performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has -26.27% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 10 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.