Contrasting of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)

As Biotechnology companies, Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.28 23.90M -0.63 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.77M -1.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -775.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avid Bioservices Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.2 while its Quick Ratio is 16.2. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avid Bioservices Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 0.3% respectively. Insiders held 11.64% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.6% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.89% -2.8% -27.48% 54.76% -2.07% 34.02% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -44.53% 52.14% -23.93% 0% 0% -47.41%

For the past year Avid Bioservices Inc. has 34.02% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.