Contrasting of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AzurRx BioPharma Inc. N/A 0.00 11.99M -0.88 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 47.29M 36.65 29.21M -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -301.4% -154.5% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -61.77% -59% -50.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 3.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.17 consensus price target and a 275.92% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AzurRx BioPharma Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19% and 64.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -5.13% -17.04% -29.66% -42.19% -38.54% -49.14% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.92% -14.68% -32.71% 22.95% 279.44% 271.2%

For the past year AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.