Contrasting of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|25.89M
|12.63
|3.65M
|0.16
|85.55
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|14.10%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II pays out $0.77 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 5.58%. No dividend is paid out for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.09% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 0% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
|0.84%
|5.07%
|-2.07%
|-7.85%
|-9.24%
|-8.11%
|Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|2.66%
|0.27%
|-7.45%
|-7.82%
|-15.39%
|-19.07%
For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller decline than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.