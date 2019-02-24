Contrasting of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 25.89M 12.63 3.65M 0.16 85.55 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14.10% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II pays out $0.77 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 5.58%. No dividend is paid out for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.09% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares and 0% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.84% 5.07% -2.07% -7.85% -9.24% -8.11% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 2.66% 0.27% -7.45% -7.82% -15.39% -19.07%

For the past year BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s stock price has smaller decline than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.