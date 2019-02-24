Contrasting of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Both bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio Inc. 39.50M 181.82 523.83M -8.19 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 59.05M 7.07 130.91M -4.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates bluebird bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has bluebird bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio Inc. -1,326.15% -31.5% -26.6% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -221.69% -41.5% -33.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.44 beta indicates that bluebird bio Inc. is 144.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 212.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of bluebird bio Inc. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.1. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.4. bluebird bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given bluebird bio Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 12.57% for bluebird bio Inc. with average target price of $147.83. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average target price and a 103.91% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.3% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are bluebird bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) bluebird bio Inc. -16.88% -23.58% -30.98% -43.22% -39.16% -42.64% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -5.84% 8.63% -7.43% -29.71% -47.75% -44.84%

For the past year bluebird bio Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.