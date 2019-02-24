Contrasting of Braskem S.A. (BAK) and Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM)

Since Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) and Versum Materials Inc. (NYSE:VSM) are part of the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 2.16 11.67 Versum Materials Inc. 1.38B 3.18 239.90M 2.18 14.32

Demonstrates Braskem S.A. and Versum Materials Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Braskem S.A.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Versum Materials Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem S.A. 0.00% 48.6% 5.9% Versum Materials Inc. 17.38% 191.6% 14.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Braskem S.A. are 0.9 and 0.5. Competitively, Versum Materials Inc. has 4.3 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Versum Materials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Braskem S.A.

Dividends

Braskem S.A. dividend pay is $0.5 per share with 1.69% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, Versum Materials Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.28 per share and it also boasts of a 0.71% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Braskem S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.6% of Versum Materials Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 77.5% of Braskem S.A. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Versum Materials Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Braskem S.A. -10.65% -11.74% -13.32% 9.57% -7.93% -4.11% Versum Materials Inc. -9.93% -12.06% -17.87% -23.17% -15.22% -17.57%

For the past year Braskem S.A. has stronger performance than Versum Materials Inc.

Summary

Versum Materials Inc. beats Braskem S.A. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, isoprene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, toluene, ortho-xylene, para-xylene, and mixed xylenes; fuels, including automotive gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas; intermediates, such as cumene; and other basic petrochemicals, which include ethyl tertiary butyl ether, solvent C9, and pyrolysis C9. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers. Its Polyolefins segment produces polyethylene, including LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and EVA; green polyethylene from renewable resources; and polypropylene. This segmentÂ’s products are used in plastic films for food and industrial packaging; bottles, shopping bags, and other consumer goods containers; automotive parts; and household appliances. Its Vinyls segment produces polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, caustic soda flake, and sodium hypochlorite. The companyÂ’s USA and Europe segment produces polypropylene in the United States and Germany. Its Chemical Distribution segment distributes solvents, including aliphatic, aromatic, synthetic, and ecologically-friendly solvents; engineering plastics; hydrocarbon solvents and isoparafins; and general purpose chemicals, such as process oils, chemical intermediates, blends, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The company also imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as water and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials to the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays. The DS&S segment develops, designs, manufactures, and sells bulk gas, specialty gas, and specialty chemical cabinets and systems, which are used to manage the delivery of principal materials into the semiconductor manufacturing process; and flow and temperature control systems and analytical systems to capture data. It also engages in the project management for installation and startup of the gas and chemical delivery systems, and inventory management; and provision of spare parts, equipment upgrades, equipment maintenance, and training services. In addition, this segment offers on-site services to assist customers in managing the inventory of gases and chemicals comprising ordering, product changes and monitoring, quality assurance, operation of delivery systems, and managing the bulk gas and specialty gas operations. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.