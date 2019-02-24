Contrasting of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 105.25 62.66M -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -60.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14, while its potential upside is 391.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 54.73%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -4.19% -33.88% -35.74% -56.13% -57.5% -54.29% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.51% -28.7% -29.39% -57.51% -57.51% -61.14%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was less bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.