Contrasting of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Its Rivals

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is a company in the Cement industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.04% of all Cement’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 60% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.50% of all Cement companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 5.10% 1.70% Industry Average 8.11% 20.40% 5.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. N/A N/A 16.27 Industry Average 378.99M 4.67B 19.48

With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 2.00 3.00

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. currently has an average price target of $8, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. The potential upside of the peers is 61.92%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. -7.59% -15.78% -30.04% -23.26% -35.11% -36.67% Industry Average 0.11% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 0.90 Quick Ratio. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Risk & Volatility

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.7. Competitively, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building solutions for housing projects, pavement projects, and green building consultancy services; and information technology solutions. The company has operations in Mexico; the United States; Europe; South and Central America, and the Caribbean; Asia, the Middle East, and Africa; and internationally. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1906 and is based in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico.