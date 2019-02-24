Contrasting of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

As Business Services businesses, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 6.67B 3.20 927.82M 6.02 28.50 Global Payments Inc. 3.37B 5.99 452.05M 2.89 35.96

Demonstrates Cintas Corporation and Global Payments Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Global Payments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cintas Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cintas Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cintas Corporation and Global Payments Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 13.91% 28% 11.7% Global Payments Inc. 13.41% 15.9% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Cintas Corporation is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Global Payments Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cintas Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Global Payments Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Cintas Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Dividends

$2.05 per share with a dividend yield of 1.01% is the annual dividend that Cintas Corporation pay. On the other side Global Payments Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share. It’s dividend yield is 0.03%.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cintas Corporation and Global Payments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Global Payments Inc. 1 1 8 2.80

Cintas Corporation has an average price target of $194.8, and a -4.70% downside potential. Competitively Global Payments Inc. has an average price target of $132.29, with potential upside of 3.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Payments Inc. seems more appealing than Cintas Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.6% of Cintas Corporation shares and 0% of Global Payments Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.5% of Cintas Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -8.45% -5.44% -20.01% -9.96% 8.57% 10.08% Global Payments Inc. -7.17% -9.78% -17.35% -11.16% 4.64% 3.54%

For the past year Cintas Corporation has stronger performance than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 17 factors Cintas Corporation beats Global Payments Inc.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.