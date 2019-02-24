Contrasting of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

This is a contrast between Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) and BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group Inc. 5.80B 2.99 1.69B 3.25 9.88 BankUnited Inc. 1.16B 3.17 311.82M 6.25 5.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Citizens Financial Group Inc. and BankUnited Inc. BankUnited Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Citizens Financial Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than BankUnited Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group Inc. 29.14% 9.6% 1.2% BankUnited Inc. 26.88% 21.7% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. From a competition point of view, BankUnited Inc. has a 1.01 beta which is 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc. dividend pay is $0.98 per share with 2.63% dividend yield annually. BankUnited Inc. offers an annual dividend of $0.84 per share, bundled with 2.29% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. and BankUnited Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 BankUnited Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential is 12.81% at a $42 average target price. Competitively the average target price of BankUnited Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 9.58% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Citizens Financial Group Inc. is looking more favorable than BankUnited Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of BankUnited Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BankUnited Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Citizens Financial Group Inc. -11.85% -15.97% -21.37% -23.42% -22.64% -23.65% BankUnited Inc. -8.95% -7.93% -18.86% -28.51% -21.02% -22.77%

For the past year BankUnited Inc. has weaker performance than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group Inc. beats BankUnited Inc. on 11 of the 16 factors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loans portfolio includes small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans. The company also offers integrated on-line banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 94 branches located in 15 Florida counties; and 6 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area, as well as 97 ATMs. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.