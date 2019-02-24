Contrasting of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) and Its Rivals

As Auto Parts Wholesale company, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has 81.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 76.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.1% of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.85% of all Auto Parts Wholesale companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 3.29% 31.50% 7.10% Industry Average 5.28% 26.35% 8.10%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 28.40M 862.47M 4.72 Industry Average 1.37B 25.88B 5.69

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.88

$9 is the consensus price target of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., with a potential upside of 8.17%. The potential upside of the rivals is 40.29%. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. -12.32% -17.85% -28.42% -23.4% -44.21% -42.75% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. are 2.4 and 1.7. Competitively, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.80 and 1.30 for Current and Quick Ratio. Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. has a beta of 2.13 and its 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals are 74.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.75 beta.

Dividends

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.’s rivals beat Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.