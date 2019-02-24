Contrasting of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 5.21M 129.45 58.14M -1.04 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.06M 84.37 80.31M -1.35 0.00

Demonstrates CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -1,115.93% -34% -30.7% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,624.51% -414.6% -142.9%

Risk & Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 76.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 14.8 and 14.8 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.25 is CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 78.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 56.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -2.02% -25.02% -32.69% -29.32% 5.8% -4.89% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.66% -4.26% 1.35% 1.81% 77.17% 108.33%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.