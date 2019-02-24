Contrasting of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) and Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne Inc. 780.60M 7.14 108.80M 1.11 51.80 Investors Real Estate Trust 178.48M 8.70 40.88M -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CyrusOne Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne Inc. 13.94% 5.7% 2.3% Investors Real Estate Trust -22.90% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.02 beta indicates that CyrusOne Inc. is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that CyrusOne Inc. pay is $1.8 per share with a dividend yield of 3.43%. Investors Real Estate Trust offers an annual dividend of $2.8 per share, bundled with 4.65% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CyrusOne Inc. and Investors Real Estate Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 Investors Real Estate Trust 0 1 1 2.50

CyrusOne Inc.’s upside potential is 20.73% at a $63.83 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of CyrusOne Inc. shares and 59.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of CyrusOne Inc. shares. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyrusOne Inc. 2.89% 4.66% -14.44% -1.08% -3.64% -3.07% Investors Real Estate Trust -1.69% -3.68% -4.2% -9.66% -10.27% -7.75%

For the past year CyrusOne Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Investors Real Estate Trust.

Summary

CyrusOne Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Investors Real Estate Trust.

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. Its customers operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, oil and gas, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services. As of December 9, 2016, the companyÂ’s property portfolio included 35 data centers and 2 recovery centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The company qualified as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.