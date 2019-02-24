Contrasting of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|4.19M
|13.32
|N/A
|0.17
|65.40
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.55M
|20.77
|N/A
|0.29
|46.70
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Dividends
Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust pays out an annual dividend of $0.55 per share while its dividend yield is 4.51%. On the other side, $0.65 per share with a dividend yield of 4.69% for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.08% of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust shares and 11.64% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust
|2.29%
|3.74%
|-3.31%
|1.97%
|-4.53%
|-3.07%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|-0.22%
|0.9%
|-0.44%
|0.07%
|-5.9%
|-6.19%
For the past year Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust was less bearish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.