Contrasting of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (EVJ) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:EVJ) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 4.19M 13.32 N/A 0.17 65.40 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 1.55M 20.77 N/A 0.29 46.70

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust pays out an annual dividend of $0.55 per share while its dividend yield is 4.51%. On the other side, $0.65 per share with a dividend yield of 4.69% for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.08% of Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust shares and 11.64% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust 2.29% 3.74% -3.31% 1.97% -4.53% -3.07% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 -0.22% 0.9% -0.44% 0.07% -5.9% -6.19%

For the past year Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust was less bearish than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2.