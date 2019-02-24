Contrasting of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 437.24M 0.12 12.47M -5.59 0.00 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.68 81.93

In table 1 we can see Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 2.85% 12.4% 5.2% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.5% and 97.69%. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.8%. Competitively, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 1.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ever-Glory International Group Inc. -0.25% 1.03% 22.36% 6.49% 67.66% 67.66% Canada Goose Holdings Inc. -16.91% -9.14% -3% 28.58% 100.72% 77.31%

For the past year Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.