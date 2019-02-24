Contrasting of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.77M 9.67 85.51M -0.94 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 14.84M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -232.55% -72.7% -52.6% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -119.8% -71.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.67 shows that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $9.67, with potential upside of 159.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.99% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.99% -0.76% -4.77% 15.85% 18.49% 25.67% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -6.09% -33.33% -42.55% -47.57% -46.53%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.67% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -46.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.