Contrasting of Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health Inc. 4.36M 1.56 40.69M -5.21 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.13 507.77M -9.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Jaguar Health Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Jaguar Health Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health Inc. -933.26% -260% -87.4% BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jaguar Health Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 11.6 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jaguar Health Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 77.8% respectively. Jaguar Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.39%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jaguar Health Inc. -27.15% -32.39% -50.32% -81.37% -82.69% -84.37% BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Jaguar Health Inc.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.