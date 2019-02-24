Contrasting of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be contrasting the differences between La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 27.34 192.60M -7.91 0.00 Affimed N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Affimed N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -82.1% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 265.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.65 beta.

Liquidity

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3.7 and 3.6 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Affimed N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s upside potential currently stands at 22.55% and an $7.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 32.74% and its consensus price target is $4.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Affimed N.V. looks more robust than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.9% respectively. About 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% are Affimed N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% Affimed N.V. -20.09% -9.6% -25.42% 70.48% 88.42% 175.38%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend while Affimed N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Affimed N.V. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.