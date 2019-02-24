Contrasting of MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 15.76M 18.44 110.01M -0.80 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 3802.20 64.81M -2.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation -698.03% 50.6% -169.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 43.8%. About 0.4% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -3.37% -5.49% -12.69% -9.47% -44.34% -25.86% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -6.88% 6.7% 0% 0% 0% 83.36%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has -25.86% weaker performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 83.36% stronger performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.