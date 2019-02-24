Contrasting of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 2.94M 44.48 13.91M -0.51 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 36.53M 6.34 23.90M -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. -473.13% -403.7% -35.9% Avid Bioservices Inc. -65.43% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.8% and 0.72% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -9.88% -10.19% -22.39% -21.8% 9.47% 16.85% Avid Bioservices Inc. 2.36% -1.91% -4.46% 0.36% 5.4% 3.2%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.