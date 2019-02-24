Contrasting of Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 1.27B 0.77 39.00M 0.43 28.59 John Bean Technologies Corporation 1.87B 1.49 81.30M 3.01 24.57

Table 1 demonstrates Milacron Holdings Corp. and John Bean Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. John Bean Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron Holdings Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than John Bean Technologies Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 3.07% 7.2% 2.1% John Bean Technologies Corporation 4.35% 18.9% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Milacron Holdings Corp. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.31 beta. John Bean Technologies Corporation’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor John Bean Technologies Corporation are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Milacron Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Dividends

The dividend yield for John Bean Technologies Corporation is 0.45% while its annual dividend payout is $0.4 per share. Milacron Holdings Corp. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Milacron Holdings Corp. and John Bean Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 John Bean Technologies Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Milacron Holdings Corp. has a 51.41% upside potential and an average price target of $21. On the other hand, John Bean Technologies Corporation’s potential upside is 7.39% and its consensus price target is $94.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Milacron Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than John Bean Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of John Bean Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -14.53% -18.8% -43.66% -42.08% -31.96% -36.36% John Bean Technologies Corporation -10.47% -17.75% -38.11% -21.47% -35.82% -33.3%

For the past year John Bean Technologies Corporation has weaker performance than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

John Bean Technologies Corporation beats Milacron Holdings Corp. on 12 of the 16 factors.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, and weighing solutions for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato, and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals. The company also offers automated guided vehicle sustems for material handling in the manufacturing and warehouse industries; packaging material components, such as metal clips and hanging loops; labeling systems; and aftermarket products, parts, and services. In addition, it provides mobile air transportation equipment, such as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, aircraft towing, and ground aircraft power and cooling systems; and airport gate equipment for passenger boarding, as well as airport equipment, systems, and facilities maintenance services to domestic and international airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight and ground handling companies, military forces, and defense contractors. The company markets and sells its products and solutions through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives in the United States and internationally. John Bean Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.