Contrasting of NantKwest Inc. (NK) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

As Biotechnology businesses, NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantKwest Inc. N/A 1797.82 103.37M -0.65 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 50.57M -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NantKwest Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NantKwest Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -46.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% -227.1% -32.1%

Volatility & Risk

NantKwest Inc. has a beta of 3.05 and its 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ophthotech Corporation has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Ophthotech Corporation which has a 13 Current Ratio and a 13 Quick Ratio. Ophthotech Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NantKwest Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantKwest Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is NantKwest Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 69.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.2% of NantKwest Inc. shares and 52.2% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of NantKwest Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.57% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantKwest Inc. -7.02% -41.33% -47.52% -54.83% -67.94% -64.59% Ophthotech Corporation -13.87% -28.8% -32.97% -50.4% -46.42% -48.65%

For the past year NantKwest Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ophthotech Corporation.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.