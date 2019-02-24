Contrasting of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Since Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 355.72M 0.45 15.30M -0.80 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 346.64M 6.33 282.37M -1.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -4.30% -12.6% -7.9% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -81.46% 408.6% -46.1%

Volatility and Risk

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 12.28% and its consensus target price is $16.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 0%. About 0.8% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -3.15% -4.09% 1.83% 3.01% -26.36% -22.86% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11% 3.19% -31.51% -30.78% -18.49% -17.95%

For the past year Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Constella name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout under ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names. It has collaboration agreements with Allergan plc and AstraZeneca AB to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, CIC, and other GI conditions in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Macau; and license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize linaclotide for the treatment of IBS-C, chronic constipation, and other GI conditions in Japan. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.