Contrasting of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics 1.25B 5.55 745.70M 3.96 9.25 Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 45.12 20.56M -0.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nektar Therapeutics and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics 59.66% 78.6% 53.6% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -176.2% -124.7%

Risk and Volatility

Nektar Therapeutics has a 2.87 beta, while its volatility is 187.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc. has a 2.27 beta and it is 127.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.9 and 13.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nektar Therapeutics. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 4 2.80 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $69.8, and a 74.28% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.2% of Nektar Therapeutics shares and 20.7% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Nektar Therapeutics’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.76% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nektar Therapeutics -9.23% -3.4% -44.94% -30.86% -33.14% -38.61% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.86% -4.59% -6.24% -35.93% -75.36% -72.74%

For the past year Nektar Therapeutics was less bearish than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.