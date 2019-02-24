Contrasting of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 9.27B 0.96 1.64B 8.32 4.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund and Athene Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 17.69% 18.4% 1.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.16% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares and 93.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -3.59% -12.02% -17.89% -20.68% -15.54% -22.21% Athene Holding Ltd. -6.74% -13.76% -17.36% -12.25% -15.31% -21.56%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.