Contrasting of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 16.46M 9.13 4.06M 0.69 38.38 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 25.74M 3.83 4.17M 0.76 17.54

Demonstrates Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 24.67% 3.6% 0.6% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 16.20% 4.9% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has a 0.49 beta and it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. pays out a $0.4 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.51% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oconee Federal Financial Corp. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.1% and 10.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 1.07% 8.08% -0.86% -7.09% -5.93% -7.74% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -7% -9.04% -22.57% -19.17% -13.98% -23.59%

For the past year Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 8 of the 13 factors.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.