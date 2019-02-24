Contrasting of People’s Utah Bancorp (PUB) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Both People’s Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) and Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) are each other’s competitor in the Money Center Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s Utah Bancorp 114.68M 4.88 40.63M 1.86 15.71 Great Western Bancorp Inc. 467.12M 4.55 174.47M 2.90 11.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of People’s Utah Bancorp and Great Western Bancorp Inc. Great Western Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to People’s Utah Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. People’s Utah Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Great Western Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s Utah Bancorp 35.43% 11.4% 1.4% Great Western Bancorp Inc. 37.35% 8.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that People’s Utah Bancorp is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Great Western Bancorp Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

People’s Utah Bancorp pays out a $0.43 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.47% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Great Western Bancorp Inc. is 2.55% while its annual dividend payout is $0.95 per share.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of People’s Utah Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Great Western Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of People’s Utah Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) People’s Utah Bancorp -9.5% -11.82% -18.55% -21.19% -4.44% -3.5% Great Western Bancorp Inc. -9% -6.7% -21.88% -23.67% -16.46% -14.67%

For the past year People’s Utah Bancorp’s stock price has smaller decline than Great Western Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors People’s Utah Bancorp.