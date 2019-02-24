Contrasting of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc N/A 560.27 155.64M -4.63 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 2.90M 226.26 146.35M -2.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Prothena Corporation plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prothena Corporation plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -47.9% -33% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -5,046.55% -98.6% -57.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.58 beta indicates that Prothena Corporation plc is 158.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.47 beta which is 53.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 19.3 while its Current Ratio is 19.3. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Prothena Corporation plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Prothena Corporation plc and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $25, which is potential 138.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 77.7% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. About 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -3.66% -11.14% -17.36% -17.48% -71.5% -69.14% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -3.81% -9.94% -14.07% -31.2% -38.41% -41.87%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger decline than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.