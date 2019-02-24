Contrasting of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.65M 58.87 99.58M -0.65 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 3.27M 60.51 45.83M -3.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,497.44% -97.7% -82.6% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -1,401.53% -52.4% -47.8%

Liquidity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 13 and 13 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 261.70%. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average target price and a -21.67% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.5% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.8% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -12.42% -16.16% -14.6% -29.12% -29.12% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -17.85% -22.13% -36.6% -41.77% -36.06% -42.81%

For the past year Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.